Clarksville Parks and Recreation hiring Lifeguards for the Summer

Clarksville, TN – Summer lifeguard positions are available with Clarksville Parks and Recreation at the City’s four outdoor pools: Beachaven Pool, Bel-Aire Pool, Swan Lake Pool, and New Providence Pool.

Make this summer count! Earn $8.25 an hour, feel a sense of pride working in an important position, and make new friends amongst co-workers — all while making a difference in your community.

All applicants must be able to work at all facilities, and must be available mornings, evenings, and weekends. Training and certification will be provided.

The cost of the lifeguard training course is $60.00 for the certification and $36.00 for the lifeguard book. There are no refunds for this course.

Applicants must be at least 15 and able to pass a swim test that consists of swimming 300 yards continuously, treading water for two minutes without the use of arms or hands and successfully completing a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds. Interested applicants must take a pre-requisite skills test at 1:00pm Saturday, May 20th at New Providence Pool, 168 Cunningham Lane. Training and certification will follow for applicants who pass the skills test.

The lifeguard training course will occur at New Providence pool on the following times and dates:

1:00pm to 7:00pm Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st

3:30pm-8:00pm Monday, May 22nd and Tuesday, May 23rd

Noon to 8:00pm Wednesday, May 24th

Course must be paid for on May 20th, after the pre-requisite skills have been passed.

For more about how to become a lifeguard, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

