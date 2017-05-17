Clarksville Police Officer struck by fleeing vehicle

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, May 16th, 2017, around 3:15pm, Clarksville Police Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at Exxon Hi Road on Highway 76.

A man had been on the lot for about 45 minutes and was thought to be on drugs. When the officer arrived on scene, medics were already there and, after several attempts, were able to wake the man up. It was noted by medics, there were a couple of narcotic prescriptions on the front seat.

But, instead of getting out of the vehicle, he started the car and attempted to shut the door, hitting the officer who was in between the door and the car.

After being told to “stop”, the man placed the vehicle in reverse to back out of the parking spot. At that point, the officer grabbed the man and, again, told him to stop. The man told the officer “I can’t do that”, put the vehicle in drive and took off, dragging the officer with him.

The officer lost his grip, fell to the ground, at which time, the car was driven over his left leg with the back left tire of the vehicle. The driver drove away from the scene in a 2007 Chevrolet.

Officers investigating the incident, determined the man’s identity as Billy McNeil, who lives in Nashville Tennessee.

Warrants were secured for: Aggravated Assault, Driving on Revoked License, Evading, and Resisting.

Officer Traughber officer was transported to the hospital. He had some abrasions, but no major injuries and is back at work.

Billy McNeil was taken into custody by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office around 2:00pm on CPD’s outstanding warrants. There are no other details at this time.

