Nashville Sounds dominate Fresno Grizzlies, 11-6

Nashville Sounds

Fresno, CA – The power surge continued for the Nashville Sounds as they belted three home runs on the way to an 11-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park Tuesday night.

Nashville got homers from Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, and Jaycob Brugman in the blowout win. Brugman led the offensive charge with four of Nashville’s 16 hits.

Chapman wasted little time getting the scoring started when he launched his sixth homer of the season off the scoreboard in the second inning. The solo smash was part of a two-run frame as Brugman later added a run-scoring base knock.

The Sounds sent 12 to the plate in the fourth inning and matched a season-high seven runs in a single inning. Eight of the first nine batters reached safely in the inning. Ryan LaMarre and Brugman knocked in runs before Olson blasted a three-run homer to give the Sounds an 8-1 lead.

For Olson, it was his ninth of the season, all of which have come over the last 23 games. The nine homers over that span are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League.

The inning was finished as Renato Nuñez doubled and Joey Wendle knocked him to give the Sounds a 9-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

Fresno pulled to within five when Tyler White drilled a three-run homer to make it a 9-4 game in the home half of the inning.

Brugman’s homer in the fifth capped the scoring for Nashville on the night. His two-run blast gave the Sounds a comfortable 11-4 lead.

It was plenty of offense for Cotton and the rest of the pitching staff. The right-hander worked five innings and picked up the win. He departed prior to the sixth in favor of rehabbing John Axford who tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Game three of the series is set for Wednesday afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (1-2, 4.15) starts for Nashville against right-hander David Paulino (0-0, 0.00) for Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics