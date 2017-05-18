APSU to present “Fresh Research, New Discoveries” at Fort Defiance

Clarksville, TN – Learn more about Clarksville’s Fort Defiance as members of the Austin Peay State University History Club present new research related to the historical site at the fort’s newest event, “Fresh Research, New Discoveries” on Saturday, May 27th, 2017.

Presentations will take place from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at the Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street.

Topics will include the mysterious Red River Forge and a Clarksville area Civil War soldier from the 16th Colored Infantry.

These presentations are part of a continual program and collaboration between Austin Peay State University and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/fortdefiance or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

Sections

Topics