|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park starts May 27th
Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, will celebrate its 12th season as it kicks off on Saturday, May 27th at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road, with the showing of “Finding Dory.”
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:30pm.
Pre-show activities include
The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Chick-fil-A will be onsite and concessions will be available for purchase.
Here is the 2017 movie series schedule:
The series sponsor is Clarksville Living Magazine. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAPSU, Austin Peay State University, Chick-fil-A, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Living Magazine, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Finding Dory, Heritage Park, Movies in the Park, Peachers Mill Road, The Dance Force
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed