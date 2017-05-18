Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park starts May 27th

Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, will celebrate its 12th season as it kicks off on Saturday, May 27th at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road, with the showing of “Finding Dory.”

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:30pm.

Pre-show activities include

A water balloon toss and soccer shots games.

A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.

A performance by local dance studio, The Dance Force.

A new addition, the Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Chick-fil-A will be onsite and concessions will be available for purchase.

Here is the 2017 movie series schedule:

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule May 27th Finding Dory Heritage Park June 10th Moana Heritage Park July 8th The Lego Batman Movie McGregor Park July 22nd Secret Life of PetsSecret Life of Pets McGregor Park August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

The series sponsor is Clarksville Living Magazine. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

