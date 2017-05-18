|
Clarksville Police have Billy McNeil in custody for Striking an Officer
Clarksville, TN – On May 16th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at Exxon Hi Road on Highway 76 and was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.
On May 17th, in a joint effort between Nashville Metro Police Department and Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Billy McNeil was located on Higdon Road, in Cheatham County and was taken into custody without incident.
He was a passenger inside of a vehicle.
McNeil was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 2:30am this morning and has a $290,000 bond.
Billy McNeil
Gender: M
