Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police have Billy McNeil in custody for Striking an Officer

May 18, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On May 16th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at Exxon Hi Road on Highway 76 and was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

On May 17th, in a joint effort between Nashville Metro Police Department and Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Billy McNeil was located on Higdon Road, in Cheatham County and was taken into custody without incident.

Billy McNeil

He was a passenger inside of a vehicle.

McNeil was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 2:30am this morning and has a $290,000 bond.

Billy McNeil

Billy McNeilName: Billy McNeil

Gender: M
Race: W
Address: Baptist World Center Drive, Nashville, TN
Arresting Officer: Brinkmeyer
Charged With: Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Resisting – Stop; Frisk; Halt; Search, Driving on a Revoked License
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $290,000.00

Video


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives