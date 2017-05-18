Clarksville Police Department’s 5k Run/Walk for C.O.P.S. a huge success

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department held a 5k Run/Walk to raise money for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) this past Saturday, May 13th, 2017. The event was held at the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters located at 135 Commerce Street. The entry fee was $25.00.

“The weather today was perfect. There are a lot of families here and around 200 participates,” said CPD Captain Scott Thornton.

Registration was open on race day until 8:45am. The race began at 9:00am. The race started and ended in front of the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters.

“Today’s event is fantastic. It raises money for C.O.P.S. It’s a moral booster. It gets us involved with the community. It’s what we want to do and need to do,” Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley said.

The event was held in support for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors). All proceeds were donated to the C.O.P.S. Foundation to benefit the families of law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty.

“The money raised today will go towards taking care of the next family of an officer that goes down. We just flew six families to Washington D.C. for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. We send kids, parents, spouses, siblings and officers to counseling camps. That way the kids are not forgotten. They’ve lost that parent. Maybe financially the kids can not go to camp. So we use this money to send them to camp,” stated Anthony Tate, Middle and East Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors organization (C.O.P.S.).

“We had a large military contingency here and a lot of community support. We appreciate all the support we get from our community. I’m so happy it went off without a hitch.” stated Thornton. “I appreciate all the sponsors Academy Sports, Kroger, Kennedy Portable toilets, and just everybody for being here. Thanks to everyone for making this event great.”

Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives.

For more information, visit www.nationalcops.org

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics