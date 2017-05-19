|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Police to conduct Accident Crash Scene Reconstruction Newer: APSU Baseball puts together two comeback wins against Eastern Illinois »
Clarksville to host Five Days of Welcome Home Veterans Events in September
Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, is proud to host its third annual Welcome Home Veterans event September 13th-17th, 2017.
Multiple activities will be happening during the five-day period to celebrate and honor veterans, with an emphasis on Vietnam veterans.
“There are activities throughout the week for all veterans, but there are also opportunities for the public to honor our veterans,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Louisa Cooke. “We hope that everyone will participate in the events, either by volunteering or attending, and express their gratitude to our servicemen and women.”
Visit Clarksville Board Member, City Councilman and U.S. Air Force Veteran Geno Grubbs was visibly moved after hearing about all of the activities slated for the week. “This is one of the best things our community has ever done to honor veterans.”
Here are the activities planned so far for Welcome Home Week:
American Traveling Tribute Wall at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery
The Wall will arrive in Clarksville on Wednesday, September 13th at 3:00pm
Field of Honor
Veterans Tribute flag display will also be at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery September 14th-17th. Part of a nationally recognized community program, the Field of Honor will pay tribute to the strength and unity of Americans, and will honor veterans who served our nation to preserve our security and freedoms.
Flags may be purchased in honor of veterans or first responders from our the event website, www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com, at www.healingfield.org/clarksville17 or by calling 931.647.2331. Flags may be sponsored for $40.00 and will be tagged with your honoree’s information. Purchased flags will be available for pick up after the event. Net proceeds will benefit veteran’s causes.
A Wreath Laying and Massing of the Colors will take place at the Wall on Friday, September 15th at 3:30pm in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day.
The USS LST 325 will be in Clarksville from September 6th-16th.
Known as “the ship that won the war,” this 328-foot-long landing ship tank was built in 1942 and has been restored to its original condition. The LST 325 is the only ship of its kind that is fully operational in the U.S. A crew of WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans will conduct tours of the LST 325 during its visit. General admission is $10.00; children 6-17 is $5.00 and WWII veterans and active duty military in uniform are free.
Operation Stand Down
A Remembrance Ceremony
Luncheon with Vietnam POW Bill Robinson
The Vietnamese would not release Robinson for 7 years and 5 months, making him the longest-held enlisted man in US military history. Luncheon tickets are $22.00 and available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com
Bob Hope Tribute to the Troops
Welcome Home Parade
A Celebration Picnic and Bluegrass
The American Pride Concert
The premier sponsor for all event activities is AARP. Local sponsors include Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, AseraCare and Exit Realty Screamin’ Eagle.
To volunteer or participate in any of the activities or events, please contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or call 931.245.4345.
SectionsEvents
Topics41-A Bypass, AARP, American Pride Concert, American Traveling Tribute Wall, Appleton Harley-Davidson, AseraCare, Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, Bill Robinson, Bob Hope, Celebration Picnic, Clarksville TN, College Street, Daymar Institute, Exit Realty Screamin' Eagle, First Baptist Church, Fort Campbell Historic Society, Frances Manzitto, Geno Grubbs, Highway 48, Hwy 48, Louisa Cooke, Madison Street, Montgomery County Courthouse, Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Operation Stand Down, Remembrance Ceremony, Statler Brothers, Sykes Funeral Home, Trenton Road, University Boulevard, USS LST 325, Veterans, vietnam, Vietnam Memorial Wall, Vietnam veteran, Visit Clarksville, washington d.c., Welcome Home Parade, Welcome Home Veterans, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, World War II, Wreath Laying Ceremony, WW II
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed