Clarksville Police to conduct Accident Crash Scene Reconstruction

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday morning, May 21st, around 6:30am-7:00am, the Clarksville Police Department fatal accident crash team will be doing a reconstruction of a fatality crash which occurred at the intersection of 41A/Tiny Town road.

The reconstruction can cause delays or lane closures at different times. They should be complete by 11:00am. Sorry for any inconvenience.

