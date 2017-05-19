Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police to conduct Accident Crash Scene Reconstruction

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Sunday morning, May 21st, around 6:30am-7:00am, the Clarksville Police Department fatal accident crash team will be doing a reconstruction of a fatality crash which occurred at the intersection of 41A/Tiny Town road.

The reconstruction can cause delays or lane closures at different times. They should be complete by 11:00am. Sorry for any inconvenience.

