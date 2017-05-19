|
Clarksville Police to conduct Accident Crash Scene Reconstruction
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday morning, May 21st, around 6:30am-7:00am, the Clarksville Police Department fatal accident crash team will be doing a reconstruction of a fatality crash which occurred at the intersection of 41A/Tiny Town road.
The reconstruction can cause delays or lane closures at different times. They should be complete by 11:00am. Sorry for any inconvenience.
