Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Darren Walton Wanted in Three Counties

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that Darren Ray Walton, 39, is wanted in three Tennessee counties for numerous counts of theft, burglary, and other crimes.

Walton has three warrants on file in Montgomery County. He is wanted for theft of property, evading, and a capias warrant for criminal impersonation, driving on suspended license, no registration, no insurance, and failure to use due care. He is also wanted for questioning in connection to recent thefts in the Montgomery County.

Walton has four warrants on file in Dickson County. He is wanted for felony theft, felony theft of a motor vehicle, theft of property, and burglary of a building. He is also a person of interest in eight active theft and burglary investigations in Dickson County.

Walton has six warrants on file in Weakley County. He is wanted for three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of property theft, two counts of evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is also a person of interest in several other criminal cases in Weakley County.

Walton is 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Walton is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615.789.4130, or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731.364.5454.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

