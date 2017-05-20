Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Athletes post fourth-best semester GPA in department history

May 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Twelve Austin Peay State University athletics’ teams posted 3.0 grade point averages during the spring semester marking the fourth-best GPA in department history.

The women’s tennis program led the way with a 3.892 mark, placing all seven team members on the Dean’s List. The rest of the top-five included women’s cross country (3.605), women’s golf (3.530), dance team (3.378) and women’s soccer (3.355).

Austin Peay has twelve athletic teams with 3.0 grade point average. (APSU Sports Information)

The men’s golf team posted the highest team GPA for a men’s sport with a 3.255. Also posting a 3.0 team mark were softball (3.281), volleyball and beach volleyball (identical 3.203), women’s basketball (3.180), men’s tennis (3.134) and baseball (3.114).

Baseball, women’s cross country and women’s tennis earned their best single-semester cumulative grade-point averages since records began being kept in Fall 2013.

Department-wide, Austin Peay posted its fourth-straight semester with a 2.90 or better and 14th in the last 19 semesters. The department’s 2.989 GPA was its best spring semester showing since 2009.

Monday, Austin Peay athletics will release the complete honor roll list featuring 181 student-athletes earning at least athletics director honor roll for the spring semester.


