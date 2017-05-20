Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Memorial Day holiday

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Memorial Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday Monday, May 29th. All clinics and pharmacies will be closed.

Hospital staff members will continue to provide acute and emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Emergency Department and inpatient services.

Therefore, patients may experience longer wait times for walk-in services and Emergency Center visits. BACH specialty services will be closed Friday, May 26th, with the exception of the Adult Multi-Disciplinary Behavioral Health Clinic, the Child and Family Behavioral Health System and the Women’s Health Clinic. These services will see their scheduled patients Friday.

On the DONSA, LaPointe and Aviation Pharmacies will be closed. Byrd and the Town Center pharmacies will offer modified hours. Byrd Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm, while the Town Center Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Screaming Eagle and the main hospital pharmacies will be open normal hours on the DONSA; the main pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm and Screaming Eagle will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm. All BACH pharmacies will be closed May 29th and reopen normal business hours May 30th.

Patients can book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. The Nurse Advice Line is available by calling 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273). Individuals enrolled in Army Medicine Secure Messaging Service may communicate directly with your care team during normal business hours.

