APSU Football Season Ticket Renewals Available

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay Football season ticket renewal statements were recently mailed to 2016 season ticket holders. Ticket prices and donation requirements are the same as 2016.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats by the renewal deadline on Thursday, June 15th, in order to guarantee the same seat locations as last season.

New orders for season tickets are also being accepted at this time.

Fans looking to get in touch with the APSU Ticket Office can do so the following ways:

Phone: 931.221.PEAY (7329)

E-mail: tickets@apsu.edu

Join the Govs Club to upgrade your seat location and enhance your game day experience. Governors Club members can enjoy preferred seating, parking, and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.000.

APSU recorded the nation’s best FCS NCAA Division I recruiting according to 247sports.com after signing 20 future Govs on February 1st. The Governors will also welcome back an arsenal of young talent to Fortera Stadium in 2017, led by All-OVC Second Team picks Gunnar Scholato and Kyran Moore, along with breakout running back Kentel Williams, who landed on the All-OVC Newcomer Team last season.

Austin Peay opens the 2017 season on August 31st at Cincinnati before another road trip to Miami (Ohio) the following week. The home opener is scheduled for September 16th against Morehead State.

Season Ticket Prices:

Club Level: $150.00*

Chairback Reserved: $55.00/$45.00**

Reserved: $55.00/$45.00

General Admission: $40.00/$30.00

Discounts on chairback reserved ($45.00), reserved ($45.00) and general admission ($30.00) season tickets are available to youth, seniors, Austin Peay State University faculty/staff members, and military personnel.

*- Governors Club Members at the Monocle Level will be able to purchase up to four (4) Club Level seats

**- Seats require $20.00 donation per seat, unless a member of the Govs Club

For all the latest on APSU Football, stay tuned to LetsGoPeay.com and follow the team on Twitter (@AustinPeayFB).

Sections

Topics