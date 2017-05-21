Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, May 30th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold her monthly town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department’s District One Precinct which is located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

All are welcome to attend regardless of where you reside.

Deanna McLaughlin looks forward to seeing you on Monday May 30th.

