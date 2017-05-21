|
Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, May 30th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold her monthly town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department’s District One Precinct which is located at 211 Cunningham Lane.The City Council voting session items for the June 1st, 2017 will be discussed along with Mayor McMillan’s proposed budget and any issues that are brought up by attendees.
All are welcome to attend regardless of where you reside.
Deanna McLaughlin looks forward to seeing you on Monday May 30th.
