Land Between the Lakes to hold annual Wildlife Celebration Memorial Day Weekend

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will have our annual Wildlife Celebration, Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday through Monday, May 27th-29th, 2017. Nature Station admission is $5.00 age 13 and up, $3.00 age 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

Guests can learn all about nature’s superheroes, visit with Smokey Bear and find ways they can assist wildlife in the Nature Station’s backyard at Land Between the Lakes. Special event programs are included with standard admission unless otherwise noted.

“Join us to help celebrate the diversity and complexity of native wildlife through a fun superhero theme. Bring the whole family and see wolves, turkeys and bats in a whole new way,” says Monica West, Land Between the Lakes naturalist. “We’re also offering two canoe trips that weekend for people to view wildlife from the water. We usually see a lot of native birds, mammals and reptiles along the shoreline and on the water during these outings.”

Nestled in the woods between Honker and Hematite lakes, the Nature Station serves as a gateway to the 6,800-acre Nature Watch Area. The friendly staff also serve as “go to” specialists for wildlife viewing throughout Land Between the Lakes.

Call 270.924.2020 to pre-register for guided canoe trips Monday-Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm. Daily canoe and kayak rentals start Saturday, May 27th, 10:00am-4:00pm, weather permitting. For more details, call 270.924.2299.

Saturday, May 27th, 2017

10:00am-4:00pm – Be a Hero for Turtles

10:00am-4:00pm – Be a Hero for Hurt and Orphaned Animals

11:30am – Owls: X-Men of the Sky

1:00pm – Transformer Turkeys

2:30pm – Bats: Power Behind the Caped Crusader

3:30pm – Red Wolves: Wookiees of the Land Between the Lakes

6:00pm-8:30pm–Sunset Canoe Trip ($25.00; Reservations required; call 270.924.2020)

Sunday, May 28th, 2017

10:00am-4:00pm – Be a Monarch Butterfly Buddy

11:30am – Just-hiss League of America

1:30pm – Fantastic Four of Lake and Shore

2:30pm – Captain America: The Bald Eagle

3:30pm – Nature Station Daredevil

6:00pm-8:30pm–Family Sunset Canoe Trip ($25.00; Reservations required;call 270.924.2020)

Monday, May 29th, 2017

10:00am-4:00pm – Throughout the day–visits with Smokey Bear

10:00am-4:00pm – Be a Scientist Hero for Nature

11:30am – Who’s the Real Flash?

1:30pm – Be A Superhero for Baby Birds

3:30pm – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.

