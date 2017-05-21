Nashville Sounds blank Sacramento River Cats, 4-0

Nashville Sounds

Sacramento, CA – A dominant performance from Jharel Cotton and a three RBI day from Matt Olson propelled the Nashville Sounds past the Sacramento River Cats 4-0 Sunday afternoon. Cotton was electric all game long as he matched his season-high with nine punch outs to lead the Sounds to their first Sunday victory in 2017.

Cotton’s nine strikeouts and seven innings pitched were both season-highs for any Sounds pitcher in a game this season. The River Cats scattered just three hits in those seven innings against Cotton and drew just one walk against him.

For the seventh game in a row the Sounds crossed the plate first. In the third inning Jaycob Brugman drew a walk then Barreto doubled. Olson drove them both in with a double of his own down the right field line to make it 2-0 Sounds.

In the seventh inning the Sounds added a little insurance. Kenny Wilson drove in his first run since May 1st with a single through the hole on the left side of the infield to score Matt McBride from second base and extend the Sounds lead to 3-0. Nashville completed the scoring in the eighth inning when Olson flashed some opposite field power by driving a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence.

For the Nashville pitching staff it was the third shutout of the season and second in the series against Sacramento. The Sounds are now 3-2 in shutout games this season.

Brugman extended his season-long hitting streak to nine games with a single in the ninth inning. His career long is ten games which he has reached on three occasions. Wilson and Matt Chapman each recorded a pair of hits for the Sounds.

The Sounds wrap up their eight game road trip with game four of their series in Sacramento tomorrow night against the River Cats at Raley Field. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (1-2, 4.31) starts for Nashville against right-hander Dan Slania (0-5, 8.65) for Sacramento. First pitch is slated for 9:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics