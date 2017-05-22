Clarksville hosted Weekend Sporting Events Bring 8,300 people, $3.2 Million to Local Economy

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville welcomed two major events this weekend that, combined, pumped over $3.2 million into the local economy.

The Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Track & Field State Championships brought some 2,520 visitors, including 600 athletes, who competed at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium for top medals in discus throw, high jump, long jump, shot put along with multiple track events.

“Sports marketing has been, and continues to be, one of our top priorities,” says Visit Clarksville Chairman Louisa Cooke. “We have first-class venues for such a variety of events, we’re easily accessible from throughout the state, and we have plenty of hotel rooms to accommodate state-wide events. This makes Clarksville a great sports competition destination.”

June 2nd-4th, 2017 is another multi-event weekend for Clarksville with the AAU Super Qualifier Basketball Tournament and the Pro Tour Horseshoe Tournament.

A new event for Clarksville, the Tennessee/Kentucky Future Stars Classic is a football game for showcasing the talents of the best seventh and eighth graders in both states. Athletes will take to the field at Fortera Stadium on June 17th, 2017. About 5,880 players, coaches and spectators are expected to attend.

Basketball soon follows with the AAU Boys’ 10U Basketball National Championships. Games will be held at the APSU Dunn Center and area secondary school gyms July 7th-12th, 2017.

During the 2016-17 fiscal year, Visit Clarksville hosted sports events for basketball, soccer, cross country, track & field, softball, horseshoes, bowling and fishing. These events brought 63,934 visitors to Clarksville-Montgomery County who spent an estimated $9.2 million while here on lodging, gas, meals and miscellaneous shopping.

