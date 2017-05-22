Clarksville Police release Hands Across the Border DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol stats

Clarksville, TN – On May 19th, 2017 between the hours of 8:00pm and 4:00am, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkinsville Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, and several other law enforcement agencies conducted a DUI Checkpoint/saturation patrol on US41-A near the State line.

Troopers, Deputies, and Officers were looking for impaired drivers and took enforcement action on any observed violation. During this time, there were 427 vehicles through the checkpoint.

The results from the Tennessee side were:

Offensive # of Charges DUI 7 Revoked/Suspended License 8 Speeding 28 Improper Turns 11 Proof of Insurance 22 Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 3 Simple Possession 1 Seat Belt Violation 1 Child Restraint 1 Equipment Law Violations 109 Other D.L. / Registration Violations 5 Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia 1 Failure to use Reasonable Care 4 Move Over Law 2 Registration 21 Warrants 2 Other Charges 4 Total 230

