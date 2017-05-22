Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police release Hands Across the Border DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol stats

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On May 19th, 2017 between the hours of 8:00pm and 4:00am, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkinsville Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, and several other law enforcement agencies conducted a DUI Checkpoint/saturation patrol on US41-A near the State line.

Troopers, Deputies, and Officers were looking for impaired drivers and took enforcement action on any observed violation. During this time, there were 427 vehicles through the checkpoint.

Hands Across the Border DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol was held May 19th, 2017.

The results from the Tennessee side were:

Offensive # of Charges
DUI 7
Revoked/Suspended License 8
Speeding 28
Improper Turns 11
Proof of Insurance 22
Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 3
Simple Possession 1
Seat Belt Violation 1
Child Restraint 1
Equipment Law Violations 109
Other D.L. / Registration Violations 5
Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia 1
Failure to use Reasonable Care 4
Move Over Law 2
Registration 21
Warrants 2
Other Charges 4
Total 230
 

