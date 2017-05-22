Clarksville Police request Public Assistance Identifying Quik Stop Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On May 14th, 2017 around 10:30pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a Robbery at the Quik Stop at 531 North Second Street.

A male wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a white bandanna around his face entered the store, brandished a sliver/gray handgun and told the clerk to open the register.

The clerk opened the register and the suspect grabbed the bills and cash drawer.

The suspect does appear to have a prominent scar on the back of his head.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Woodruff, 931.648.0656, 5531 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

