Clarksville Police request Public Assistance Identifying Quik Stop Robbery Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On May 14th, 2017 around 10:30pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a Robbery at the Quik Stop at 531 North Second Street.

A male wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a white bandanna around his face entered the store, brandished a sliver/gray handgun and told the clerk to open the register.

The clerk opened the register and the suspect grabbed the bills and cash drawer.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the robbery susptect in this photo.

He exited the store with an undisclosed amount of money, taking a right out of the store towards Forbes Avenue.  

The suspect does appear to have a prominent scar on the back of his head.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Woodruff, 931.648.0656, 5531 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

