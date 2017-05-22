Instant Peay Play: APSU Baseball have work cut out for them at OVC Championship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team will open play at the Ohio Valley Conference championship, 6:00pm, Tuesday, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL with their work cut out for them if they are to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Govs (26-28, 13-16 OVC) finished seventh in the final regular-season standing in the conference and will open the tournament versus UT Martin (25-29, 12-18 OVC), the tournament’s eighth seed.

And while pitching in a short tournament setting like this always turns out to be a major factor in who eventually comes away with the title, it is even more so for the Govs this season, with Austin Peay only having two starting pitchers (Josh Rye 6-4, Brett Newberg 3-1), with at least five starts this season having a winning record coming into the tournament.

One positive though is they do seem to perform better versus the teams that made the tournament field, rather than the teams that fell short of making the postseason, with the Govs entering the tournament with a 10-10 record versus the tournament field – compared to a 3-6 mark versus OVC teams not in the tournament.

During the season, the Govs won three OVC series, sweeping Jacksonville State 3-0, downing Belmont and UT Martin 2-1 – while tying Morehead State 1-1.

Austin Peay went 1-2 versus Southeast Missouri and Murray State, while dropping all three games versus regular-season champion Tennessee Tech.

But while Tennessee Tech looms as the one conference opponent the Govs didn’t beat during the regular season, one other thing to note is the Govs haven’t had a win streak longer than three games this spring – which they did twice – and something they will have to accomplish with between five and eight games between them and the tournament championship.

The Govs do enter the tournament with a two-game win streak.

If the Govs get by UT Martin, they will open double-elimination play versus number-two seed Morehead State (34-21, 18-11 OVC), 7:00pm, Wednesday, in the final first-round game of the tournament.

The OVC Baseball Championship Tournament will run through Saturday, May 27th – or possibly Sunday May 28th, if they have to play a second championship game — and while it may be cliché to say, if the Govs are to add a seventh title to the trophy case they will have to play their best baseball of the season this week.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Chris is a former Head Softball Coach for APSU, and assistant basketball coach for CHS. Chris has worked at the Leaf-Chronicle, and WJZM News/Talk/Sports radio. Has also worked at the Sports Information Department at APSU, and has covered championship events for the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA. Chris is an avid sports fan and can be found at most Austin Peay State University sports events. Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

