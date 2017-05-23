APSU Men’s Basketball signs point guard Dayton Gumm

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball head coach Matt Figger has mined another gem from nearby Bowling Green, Kentucky with the addition of Dayton Gumm, a guard from Warren Central High School by way of 22 Feet Academy, where he did a year of post-graduate work.

A 6-2 guard, Gumm is the second Bowling Green native to come aboard with this signing class, joining Terry Taylor from nearby Bowling Green High School.

Another Warrant Central grad, Chris Porter-Bunton, is already on the APSU roster.

Gumm and Taylor were teammates in AAU ball and the Nike EYBL circuit for Western KY Elite and We All Can Go out of Nashville, with both earning recognition last year as All-Tournament Team members at Atlanta Jam’s 17U tournament.

Via poll of area coaches prior to Gumm’s final season at South Warren in 2015-16, he was rated the fifth-best player in the Fourth Region. As a junior, he averaged 16.8 points on 53.7 percent from beyond the arc. He departed South Warren as the Spartans all-time leading scorer and was a top-50 scorer in the EYBL.

As a senior, he bumped his scoring up to a team-high 18.4 ppg and continued to hone his shot, hitting 46.3 percent overall from the floor in 29 contests as the Spartans advanced to the District 14 quarterfinals.

“Dayton is a quick, athletic guard,” Figger said. “He led the state of Kentucky in three-point field goal percentage. He can play the one and the two and he really has the ability to guard the basketball, which fits our style. He’s a gym rat with high basketball IQ who brings a tremendous work ethic.”

Gumm is the fifth addition to the 2017-18 roster since Figger took over in April. He joins Ivan Cucak (Don Bosco [Ind.] Prep; Toronto, Canada), Deyshawn Martin (Chipola College; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Eric McCollum (Navarro College; Newburgh, New York) and Ed Stephens (South Carolina State; Columbia, South Carolina).

Sections

Topics