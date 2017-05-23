APSU’s Alex Robles earns adidas® OVC Pitcher of the Week honor

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – For the second time this season, Austin Peay State University senior right-handed pitcher Alex Robles has been named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, earning the league’s final regular-season honor after picking up a pair of victories to help the Govs clinch a berth into the OVC Baseball Championship.

Robles, of Tucson, Arizona, made three relief appearances during the regular season’s final week, finishing with a 2-0 record and 1.17 earned-run average while striking out 10 batters in 7.2 innings pitched.

His wins came in Austin Peay’s final two games of the Eastern Illinois series, helping the Govs move from 10th to seventh in the league standings.

Three of Robles’ 10 strikeouts came in his Tuesday relief appearance at Lipscomb. He entered the game in the ninth inning, after the Govs rallied to tie the game, and he struck out the side in his only inning of work, helping to force extra innings. Austin Peay would eventually win the game in 11 innings.

Robles’ second outing took two days to complete in the Govs 9-6 victory against Eastern Illinois. In a game that started Thursday afternoon, he entered the game and tossed three innings, recording the first out of the 10th inning before the game was suspended due to darkness. Robles returned to the mound Friday and needed just six pitches to complete the game.

In Friday’s second game, Robles was again called upon out of the bullpen, entering a game the Govs trailed 4-2 in the seventh inning. He would surrender a solo home run in his first inning of work, but it was the only run he would allow in the outing. Robles also would cover up the home run with one of his own, a game-tying three-run blast in the eighth inning. He would retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced after giving up the home run, nailing down his second win of the day.

It is Robles’ second adidas® OVC Pitcher of the Week award, earning the league’s March 10 honor after posting a shutout of Jacksonville State. He also earned adidas® OVC Player of the Week honors, May 1st.

Austin Peay begins its postseason trek with a 6:00pm Tuesday play-in contest against UT Martin in the OVC Baseball Championship at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

