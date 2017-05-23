Austin Peay State University names Katie Locke APSU Director of Ticket Operations

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Murfreesboro Tennessee native Katie Locke has been named the Director of Ticket Operations, Austin Peay State University’s Department of Athletics announced Monday.

Katie most recently served as the Director of Ticketing and Sales at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. A position she has held since September 2016 after initially joining ULM as Ticket Manager in August 2015.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the Clarksville community and APSU,” Locke said. “There’s a real excitement surrounding Austin Peay athletics and I’m fortunate to have the chance to contribute.”

In her role at Austin Peay, Katie will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and game day needs of the ticket office which includes football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball.

She will help provide a superior level of customer service to ensure a positive experience for all patrons.

Katie will also hire, train and supervise ticket office staff and game day personnel for athletic events while working closely with the marketing and development staffs to maximize ticket sales campaign results and customer care.

“We are thrilled to have Katie join our external staff,” said Mike Minyard, Austin Peay Assistant Athletics Director for External Affairs. “She comes highly regarded by Brian Wickstrom, her former Athletics Director, who is somebody I have respected from afar for many years. Her wide range of experience in ticket sales and operations as well as event management at the FBS level provides an exciting opportunity for us to enhance our operations and customer service for our fans.”

As the Director of Ticketing and Sales at ULM, Katie was charged with leading the ticket office’s staff in gameday operations, establishing effective sales efforts, and was responsible for the general oversight of the day-to-day operations of the office. In addition to her ticketing duties, Locke coordinated the ULM Scout organization which is responsible for staffing Warhawk athletic events with student host/hostesses.

Locke graduated in May 2012 from the University of Tennessee after majoring in Sport Management with a minor in business. During her undergraduate career at Tennessee she served as an ACE mentor at the Thornton Student Life Center for two years.

Katie served in a management capacity at the Murfreesboro Athletic Club upon graduation from Tennessee. She was able to generate sizable growth in revenue through sales and marketing during her years as a sales manager. During that time, the Club was able to strengthen community involvement through the establishment of numerous health fairs, blood drives and additional community events. Locke was responsible for spearheading those efforts and was able to create deeper community involvement and health awareness.

Katie and her husband Steven will join the Governors on June 1st.

