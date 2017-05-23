Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan to present budget Wednesday, May 24th

Public invited to review City of Clarksville’s 2018 proposals

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will deliver her annual budget address at 1:00pm Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 in the City Hall Conference Room, One Public Square, Fourth Floor.

Mayor McMillan is committed to an open and transparent budget process and encourages the City Council, citizens and the news media to attend the presentation, which will outline her proposed financial blueprint for the city’s 2017-18 Fiscal Year that begins July 1st.

The Mayor’s presentation follows three days of City Department budget presentations last week, which she considered as she prepared her full Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal to be presented to the City Council.

Here are more key dates in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget process:

Budget Work Sessions for City Council: May 30th, June 8th, June 12th.

Special Session Public Hearing and First Reading: June 15th.

Special Session Second Reading: June 19th.

Beginning with her first budget in 2011, Mayor McMillan has made citizen engagement in the process a priority.

“I believe an open budget process is critical to good government,” Mayor McMillan said. “It’s important that members of the public know and understand how their tax dollars are being spent, and to see how City Government makes choices and follows through to meet priorities.”

Mayor McMillan’s recorded presentation may be viewed on the City’s website at www.cityofclarksville.com.

Video recordings of her presentation and of last week’s City Department presentations also will be available for on-demand viewing on the website.

