Clarksville Police Department holds “Cops and Bobbers”

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 20th, 2017, the weather was perfect for the Clarksville Police Department’s “Cops and Bobbers”.

There were approximately 50 children who came out and enjoyed an opportunity to fish in the Liberty Park pond. Each of the children were given a fishing pole, tackle, and bait to try out their fishing skills.

Some had never been fishing before.

But, that didn’t stop them from giving it a try.

Each time a fish was hooked, there were big smiles and encouragement from their fellow fishers.

