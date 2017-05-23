|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Men’s Basketball signs point guard Dayton Gumm Newer: Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan to present budget Wednesday, May 24th »
Clarksville Police Department holds “Cops and Bobbers”
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 20th, 2017, the weather was perfect for the Clarksville Police Department’s “Cops and Bobbers”.
There were approximately 50 children who came out and enjoyed an opportunity to fish in the Liberty Park pond. Each of the children were given a fishing pole, tackle, and bait to try out their fishing skills.
Some had never been fishing before.
But, that didn’t stop them from giving it a try.
Each time a fish was hooked, there were big smiles and encouragement from their fellow fishers.
Photos
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Cops and Bobbers, CPD, Fishing, Liberty Park, LIberty Park Pond
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed