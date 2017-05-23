Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces School Resource Officers of the Year

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announces the School Resource Officer of the Year recipients.

Deputy Tim Adair is the Elementary School SRO of Year, Deputy Melissa Smith is the Middle School SRO of Year, and Deputy Jesse James is the High School SRO of the Year.

The winners are determined through a selection process from their supervisors and feedback from school administration.

Deputy Adair is known for his calming demeanor and volunteer spirit. He started the Kid Deputy Program for elementary school children who have an interest in law enforcement. The program introduces students to patrol vehicles, fingerprinting, K9, and the basics of law enforcement.

Deputy Smith is known by students and administration as firm but fair. She is the first to volunteer for events, never takes a sick day, and is always willing to assist teachers in the classroom at a moment’s notice.

Deputy James is known for his consistency. From sporting events to scholastic competitions to artistic performances to JROTC, he is always ready to help throughout the day and at afterschool activities. The students see him as a counselor, peer mentor, and career advisor.

The winners each received a trophy and a $50.00 gift certificate from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

