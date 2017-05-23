Nashville Sounds blow past Sacramento River Cats 9-3

Nashville Sounds

Sacramento, CA – Daniel Gossett dealt and the offense mashed as the Sounds capped off their eight-game road trip with a 9-3 handling of the Sacramento River Cats.

Gossett (2-4, 3.89) was spectacular as he mowed through the River Cats (16-27) line up to the tune of eight shutout innings including retiring the final 14 batters he faced. He needed just 91 pitches to get through a career-high eight innings and struck out six River Cats along the way while yielding just four singles.

Everyone got in on the action for the Sounds (20-19) offensively. All nine batters recorded a base hit and came around to score.

Over the eight games in California Olson drove home 13 runs including seven in the final two games.

Like the previous seven games on the road trip the Sounds opened up the scoring. Chris Parmelee got the third inning started by roping a base hit into right field followed by singles from Kenny Wilson and Jaycob Brugman. The run scoring single for Brugman extended his hitting streak to ten games, which matches a career-long. With runners on the corners, Olson flexed his muscles and took the ball over the fence the opposite way to make it 4-0 Sounds.

Matt Chapman stayed hot in the fourth inning by leading off with a solo dinger, his ninth of the season, all of which have come in the month of May. Joey Wendle launched a two-run blast in the fifth inning to give the Sounds three homers on the night. Monday night’s trio of home runs gave the Sounds seven multi-home run games on the eight game road trip.

The River Cats avoided being blanked on back-to-back nights with a two-out rally in the ninth inning off Aaron Kurcz. Ryder Jones doubled, Austin Slater was hit by a pitch, and Jae-Gyun Hwang took Kurcz deep to put up a three spot on the scoreboard.

The win puts Nashville above .500 for the first time since April 8th when the Sounds were 2-1 after defeating the Round Rock Express. They had been right at .500 six times since then but were never able to get over the hump.

The Sounds went 6-2 on the road trip, outscored their opponents 64-23 and outhit them 88-58.

The Sounds begin a nine-game, eight-day home stand tomorrow night against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.38) starts for Nashville against right-hander Christian Binford (3-0, 1.80) for Omaha. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

