My Two Cents: Nashville Predators Win Western Conference Championship

Nashville, TN – It was an amazing night to be at the Bridgestone Arena tonight as the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 6-3, to win the Western Conference Championship. The Predators now await the winner of the Pittsburgh/Ottawa series to see who they will play.

THIS IS FOR LORD STANLEY’S CUP! THE MOST REVERED TROPHY IN ALL OF SPORTS!

The arena was sold out. The grounds surrounding the Bridgestone Arena were packed with, by some estimates, 5,000-10,000 fans watching the game on the big screens that were placed all around the arena.

Anaheim came out charging in the second period putting pressure on Predator’s goalie, Pekke Rinne. Rinne for the night stopped 38 shots to close the books on the Ducks.

It seemed that all night that Anaheim had the momentum. They were aggressive and spent most of the night in the offensive zone, but out of nowhere would come these Predators and as little opportunity they had for a shot on goal, they scored.

Colton Sissons was the offense in this deciding game. He pulled off a “hat trick” first on the third shot of the game, then two more in a crazy third period. Austin Watson, Filip Forsberg were the other Predators to score. Watson had two himself.

But the arena was thunderous! After the National Anthem by Trisha Yearwood, and the guest “cheerleader” Eddie George, the crowd was in a FRENZY for the puck to drop.

This Nashville Predators hockey team never ceases to amaze me. They have been banged up, hurt, out with injuries, bruised and battered, but they keep coming back for more.

How can you not LOVE this team. If for the effort alone.

Peter Laviolette has coached an amazing series with the players he has had to use. And it seems there’s somebody new each and every night who steps up and gets the job done. Tonight it was Colton Sissons.

This is a really big deal for Nashville and their hockey fans. The relationship between the fans and these players is a special one. They love their hockey team, and this team loves them back.

There were tears of joy streaming down the faces of fans tonight. Fans who have supported this team with hard earned money and loyalty to the goal of one day playing for the Stanley Cup.

Well, that day is here. The time is now. Nashville is playing for the Stanley Cup.

But I’ll be ready for the Stanley Cup Championship, as will each and every one of those hockey fans who have been there every step of the way. This story is not over. We’re just moving on to the next chapter.

Don’t EVER county this team out. and don’t EVER think the fans won’t be there.

It just gets better from here.

GO PREDS!

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

Sections

Topics