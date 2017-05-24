|
2017 Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony to be held May 29th
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting it’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00am, Monday, May 29th, 2017 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall.
City and county officials, as well as MCVSO staff will give remarks, with the keynote address given by Major (Retired) Arthur Stull, U.S. Army Chaplain.
Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with posting of the colors by the 101st Airborne Division Honor Guard.
Judge Ted A. Crozier, Jr. will pay tribute to his late father, Colonel (Retired) Ted A. Crozier, Sr. Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath laying ceremony.
The William O. Beach Civic Hall is located at Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN.
For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173 or srhopwood@mcgtn.net
