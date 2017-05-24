Clarksville Transit Service to celebrate 30th Anniversary

City of Clarksville will throw a party, offer free bus rides on June 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit Service and the City of Clarksville invite the community, and especially CTS riders, to join in a celebration of the service’s 30th anniversary.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, CTS Director Arthur Bing and CTS employees will host the celebration from 10:00am to 3:00pm Friday, June 2nd at the Clarksville Transit Center, located at 200 Legion Street. Food, drinks and opportunities for door prizes will be available.

“I hope a big crowd will turn out to help us celebrate Clarksville Transit Service’s 30th birthday,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “CTS has grown substantially over the years and now provides indispensable transportation services to Clarksville. People depend on CTS to get to work, shop, go to the doctor and to visit friends and family, and it deserves a hearty Thank You and Happy Birthday!”

Amid the rapid growth of the City, CTS has been able to carry out its mission to maintain and manage a public transportation system that allows for maximum mobility for the community.

“Clarksville Transit System has achieved three decades of steady growth,” CTS Director Arthur Bing said. “We’re proud of that, and we constantly seek ways to improve what we are doing in order to satisfy the needs of our customers.”

Here are key dates and facts in the history of Clarksville Transit Service:

Service began on June 1st, 1987, after a 20-year period of the city having no bus service or transit agency. It had six heavy-duty transit buses running four daily routes.

Para-transit service was introduced on January 1st, 1988, with one handicapped accessible van to serve the disabled residents of the city.

Today, the CTS fleet runs 10 daily routes, and includes 14 heavy-duty transit buses, nine hybrid heavy-duty buses and two trolley buses. The Para-transit service has grown to 13 accessible vehicles.

“Our recent addition of new hybrid buses reflects the system’s commitment to delivering the best service possible, with emphasis on safety, quality and efficiency” Bing said. “We are forward-focused and plan to deliver substantial additional service to our community.”

