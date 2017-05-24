|
|
|
|
Clarksville Transit Service to celebrate 30th Anniversary
City of Clarksville will throw a party, offer free bus rides on June 2nd
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit Service and the City of Clarksville invite the community, and especially CTS riders, to join in a celebration of the service’s 30th anniversary.
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, CTS Director Arthur Bing and CTS employees will host the celebration from 10:00am to 3:00pm Friday, June 2nd at the Clarksville Transit Center, located at 200 Legion Street. Food, drinks and opportunities for door prizes will be available.Perhaps best of all, CTS will provide free bus rides all day June 2nd to allow all customers to join in the birthday party.
“I hope a big crowd will turn out to help us celebrate Clarksville Transit Service’s 30th birthday,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “CTS has grown substantially over the years and now provides indispensable transportation services to Clarksville. People depend on CTS to get to work, shop, go to the doctor and to visit friends and family, and it deserves a hearty Thank You and Happy Birthday!”
Amid the rapid growth of the City, CTS has been able to carry out its mission to maintain and manage a public transportation system that allows for maximum mobility for the community.
“Clarksville Transit System has achieved three decades of steady growth,” CTS Director Arthur Bing said. “We’re proud of that, and we constantly seek ways to improve what we are doing in order to satisfy the needs of our customers.”
Here are key dates and facts in the history of Clarksville Transit Service:
“Our recent addition of new hybrid buses reflects the system’s commitment to delivering the best service possible, with emphasis on safety, quality and efficiency” Bing said. “We are forward-focused and plan to deliver substantial additional service to our community.”
