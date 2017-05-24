Nashville Sounds blank Omaha Storm Chasers 4-0

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The cool weather cooled off the Sounds bats but they found other ways to score on a soggy night at First Tennessee Park. Patience at the plate, savvy base running, and dominant pitching were part of the Sounds’ recipe for success in their 4-0 shutout of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The shutout for the Sounds was their second straight and third in the past six games. Nashville is 4-2 in shutout games this season.

Paul Blackburn became the fourth straight Sounds starter to record a scoreless outing, extending the rotation’s stretch to 29.0 consecutive scoreless frames. Blackburn lasted a season-high seven innings and allowed just five hits while striking out six batters. He threw 98 pitches for the second straight start to match his career-high.

Then in the second inning the Sounds hitters displayed their patience at the plate, drawing four consecutive walks, which gave Jaycob Brugman an RBI the easy way and made it 2-0. On the night, Omaha starter Josh Staumont issued seven free passes.

As the rain began to fall from the sky in the fifth inning Franklin Barreto led off by roping a double to left field and advanced to third on a groundout. Matt Chapman stepped up to the plate and grounded a ball to the second baseman Ramon Torres who went home with the throw as Barreto was going on contact. Torres’ throw was low and unable to be corralled by catcher, Parker Morin, which allowed Barreto to slide in safely.

Nashville closed out the scoring in the seventh as Melvin Mercedes bunted his way aboard then advanced to second on a balk and to third on a groundout. He then came in to score on a wild pitch from Mark Peterson to give the Sounds their fourth and final run.

Tucker Healy and Simon Castro put a bow on the ball game as they both tossed scoreless innings. For Healy he has now gone 11 1/3 straight scoreless innings, which matches him with Chris Smith for the longest such stretch this season.

Jaycob Brugman saw his career-long hitting streak snapped at 11 games as he went 0-for-1 but drew three walks. Olson extended his streak to nine straight games with a base hit.

The Sounds continue their nine-game, eight-day home stand tomorrow night against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Right-hander Raul Alcantara (0-1, 1.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Yender Ceramo (0-3, 3.93) for Omaha. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

