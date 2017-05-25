APSU Baseball’s Chase Hamilton hits two homers to help Govs beat Jacksonville State, 8-7

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, AL – Austin Peay State University’s baseball right fielder Chase Hamilton hit two solo home runs, including a key eighth inning shot, to help the Governors hold on for an 8-7 victory against Jacksonville State in Game 5 of the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship, Wednesday morning, at Choccolocco Park.

The No. 7 seeded Governors stayed alive in the tournament and will face No. 3 seed Belmont in a scheduled 7:30pm elimination contest later today.

Hamilton then added a run on a double that nearly hit the same spot as Bredlau’s gapper. First baseman Dre Gleason followed with a two-run home run and the Govs were off and running.

But after the six-run burst, the game quickly settled into a pitcher’s duel. Austin Peay starter Jacques Pucheu kept Jacksonville State off the board through four innings, retiring 12 of the 15 batters he faced.

Gamecocks starter Derrick Adams settled in after his rough start and supplied five scoreless innings to keep the score line steady.

Jacksonville State (28-29) used the long ball to break through offensively in the fifth and sixth innings. Third baseman Josh Bobo’s two-run home run in the fifth broke up Pucheu’s shutout bid. Designated hitter Trent Simpson hit a solo home run in the sixth, slashing the Govs lead to 6-3.

But Hamilton stemmed the Gamecocks run with his solo home run to right center in the seventh inning. But his biggest shot came two innings later when his solo home run to left center gave the Govs an 8-3 lead.

That last home run proved game-saving as Jacksonville State mounted a furious charge in its half of the ninth. First baseman Andrew Naismith got the rally off to a hot start with his two-run home run to right field. The Gamecocks then would load the bases as three consecutive batters reached safely with one out.

A Governors defensive miscue allowed two runs to score, cutting the Govs advantage to 8-7. But APSU reliever Alex Robles got another ground ball and second baseman Malcolm Tipler used to to start a game-ending double play.

Hamilton paced the Govs offense with a 4-for-5, three RBI performance that included a double and two home runs. Shortstop Garrett Giovannelli added three hits and first baseman Dre Gleason chipped in a 2-for-3, two RBI effort.

Govs starter Jacques Pucheu (2-2) benefitted from early offensive outburst, notching the win after holding Jacksonville State to two runs on four hits in a five-inning outing.

Third baseman Josh Bobo’s 2-for-4, two RBI led Jacksonville State’s offense. JSU starter Derrick Adams (7-3) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 batters in 6.2 innings.

