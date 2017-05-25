APSU Women’s Basketball adds Roman Tubner, Teonna Jewell to coaching staff

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach David Midlick announced Thursday the additions of Roman Tubner and Teonna Jewell to his coaching staff.

Tubner joins the Governors after previously serving as the only assistant coach at Arkansas Tech since 2014.

In that time span, he helped guide the Golden Suns to a three-year record of 73-19 which included two Great American Conference regular season championships and three appearances in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Prior to Arkansas Tech, Tubner started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas-Monticello, and was later promoted to assistant coach. While there, the team had a 21-win season in 2011-12, and also coached three NCAA DII All-Americans.

In addition, Tubner has proven to be top-notch recruiter, highlighted by bringing former JUCO Player of the Year finalist Fatima Adams to Arkansas Tech. Adams went on to have a celebrated career – a two-time All-American selection, Division II National Player of the Year runner-up, Central Region Player of the Year and GAC Player of the Year – while averaging 22.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 2015-16.

“Dave Wilbers, the head coach at Arkansas Tech, speaks very highly of him as a recruiter, as an on-floor coach and how he related to the players,” Midlick said. “He wants to recruit and make this program better, and we’re really exciting about having him as part of our program.”

As a player, Tubner was a two-year starter and team captain at Centenary College of Louisiana where he averaged nine points per game over the course of his career. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology while there before graduating from Monticello with Masters of Physical Education and Coaching.

Jewell comes to Clarksville having spent the last two seasons at Youngstown State as Director of Basketball Operations. In her role, she wore many hats in managing the daily operations of the program, including scheduling team practices, individual workouts and team travel logistics. She also addressed areas of compliance and budgets, while also acting as the team’s video coordinator.

Previously, from 2011-15, Jewell was an assistant coach for her alma mater Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. After receiving her Masters of Science degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College, she returned to Davis & Elkins to become the team’s athletic trainer. She was then elevated to Game Day Operations and Administrator, and later Recruiting Coordinator in 2014-15.

Jewell helped transform Davis & Elkins from a five-win team in 2010-11 to a .500 squad in her first year there. In her four seasons, the Senators combined to win 57 wins, with Jewell coaching multiple all-conference players – including two first-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selections in Jordan Lykes and Sharmaine Baker.

“Everyone I spoke with about her said she is a hard worker, loyal, great with the players and organized – all things I look for,” Midlick said. “She’s someone who is going to fit in well with the other coaches and the team. I’m excited to add her to our staff.”

On the hardwood, Jewell was a two-year starter at Hagerstown Community College – the sixth-ranked team in the nation from 2006-08. She then transferred to Davis & Elkins, starting as both a junior and senior while receiving All-WVIAC recognition.

Sections

Topics