Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation Contract Work Scheduled

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water contractors are scheduled to start sewer main line rehabilitation work as part of Clarksville’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program.

Work will begin on the following streets through Friday, May 26th, starting at 6:00pm until 6:00am, and unfinished work will be rescheduled to the following work week.

Streets

Madison Street

South Seventh Street (between Commerce Street and Madison Street)

An advance letter of notification of scheduled work is mailed directly from the contractor to residents to help them plan for the date they will be affected. Onsite contract personnel also make door-to-door visits to inform residents or to leave an informative door hanger of the work to be performed.

Sewer rehabilitation work is done in and around manholes and sewer main lines. The customer sewer service connection to the main line is temporarily sealed off to help the work move forward. It’s important that affected residents limit water and toilet use or any activity that would send waste water into household drains and into sewer lines to avoid a sewer backup during the process.

We appreciate the customers’ cooperation and understanding to help us provide a well-maintained and efficient sewer system. More details about sewer line rehabilitation can be viewed on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

