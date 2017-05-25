Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Cory Wright

May 25, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for public assistance locating Cory Wright, 22, B/M, 6’4, 220 lbs, Black hair, brown eyes.  He was reporting missing by a family member on Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

Cory Wright is homeless and has no phone. The family has not heard from him since the beginning of May. Mr Wright has on occasion threatened to harm himself and the family is concerned for his welfare.

Missing Person Cory Wright

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or if anyone see him, call 911 so officers can do a welfare check.

Description

Cory Wright
Sex Male Race Black
Age 22    
Address Clarksville, TN    
Height 6′ 4″ Weight 220lbs
Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown
Clothing/Additional  

