Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Cory Wright

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for public assistance locating Cory Wright, 22, B/M, 6’4, 220 lbs, Black hair, brown eyes. He was reporting missing by a family member on Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

Cory Wright is homeless and has no phone. The family has not heard from him since the beginning of May. Mr Wright has on occasion threatened to harm himself and the family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or if anyone see him, call 911 so officers can do a welfare check.

Cory Wright Sex Male Race Black Age 22 Address Clarksville, TN Height 6′ 4″ Weight 220lbs Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Clothing/Additional

