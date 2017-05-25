|
Clarksville Police reports Missing Person Cory Wright Found
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police reports missing person Cory Wright has been located and is safe. The family has been made aware that Cory is safe.
CPD thanks the public for all your assistance.
Cory was reporting missing by a family member on Saturday, May 20th, 2017.
