Clarksville Police requests help identifying Shoplifters

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a couple of serial shoplifters. CPD knows they have been involved in other shoplifting around Clarksville, but are also suspects in shoplifting incidents outside of Clarksville.

The photos below were taken from the Price Less IGA at 1151 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The two men put several packs of meat into their overalls and left the store without paying.

They were seen in a Black Dodge pickup with a TN Tag, 008 KVH.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931.648.0656, ext. 5260 or or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics