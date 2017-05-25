Nashville Sounds falls at home to Omaha Storm Chasers, 8-4

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Nashville Sounds, 8-4, in front of a sellout crowd of 10,442 at First Tennessee Park Thursday night. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Sounds.

For the first time in 11 games, the Sounds failed to score first. Omaha’s Garin Cecchini started the scoring with a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the second.

The lead didn’t last long as Joey Wendle started the home half of the inning with a solo homer to straightaway center field. It was Nashville’s professional baseball-leading 43rd home run in the month of May.

The night was over for Alcantara who gave way for Felix Doubront. The southpaw retired Billy Burns to start the fifth, but then allowed a single and a walk to spark another Omaha rally. It looked like Doubront might get out of the inning but shortstop Franklin Barreto threw a ball into right field on a possible double play ball. Omaha went on to score three in the frame to take a 6-1 lead.

Matt Chapman trimmed the deficit to 6-2 with a solo homer to left field in the sixth. It was Chapman’s 11th homer in the month of May.

Storm Chasers reliever Bobby Parnell was summoned for the seventh and struggled mightily. The right-hander issued four consecutive walks to make it a 6-3 game.

Nashville had a number of opportunities late in the game, but bounced into three double plays throughout the evening to halt multiple threats.

Jaycob Brugman bounced into one with the bases loaded and nobody out in the seventh. It made it a two-run game but Omaha was able to get out of the inning without further damage.

In the eighth, Matt Olson singled and Chapman drew a walk to put a pair of runners on, but Wendle hit into a 4-6-3 double play to stop the rally.

Nashville went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

The series finale between the Sounds and Storm Chasers is scheduled for Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Jharel Cotton (2-0, 2.25) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jake Junis (1-2, 3.07) for Omaha. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

