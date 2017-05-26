City of Clarksville offices close for Memorial Day

|
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is reminding everyone that City of Clarksville offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th, 2017 in observance of Memorial Day.
“I invite everyone in the Clarksville community to join me in showing our appreciation to those brave women and men who sacrificed their all in service to our country,” said Mayor Kim McMillan.
City offices will re-open on Tuesday, May 30th for regularly scheduled hours.
Mayor McMillan will join other community leaders Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization. The event will be at 10:00am Monday at the William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza.
Mayor McMillan and others will offer brief remarks and the keynote address will be given by Major (Retired) Arthur Stull, U.S. Army Chaplain.
