Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Summer Camps

May 26, 2017
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for summer with a full schedule of camps and programs for all ages.

Parents are reminded that registration numbers are limited for all camps, so register early.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation's 2017 Summer Youth Program

 

Summer Youth Program

During the popular six-week program from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday- Friday, June 5th to July 14th, school gymnasiums are modified to a recreation center setting that provides daily table games, tournaments, arts and crafts, lunch, and other special activities free of charge. There are 15 Summer Youth Program sites in total.   

Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Tennis Day Camp

Youth ages 6-16 can learn the basics of tennis with a six-week instruction camp at Swan Lake Sports Complex, 2002 Sanders Road, June 5th to July 13th.

  • Ages 6-8: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:00am-9:00am
  • Ages 9-10: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:00am-10:00am
  • Ages 11-12: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00am-9:30am
  • Ages 13-16: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30pm-11:00am

Cost is free. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Summer Playhouse

The Roxy Regional Theatre provides a fun six-week theatre workshop from 1:00pm-3:00pm Monday-Thursday, June 5th to July 13th at the Roxy Theatre. Boys and girls, ages 10-16, will love learning about the theatre, the fundamentals of acting, and participating in a special performance.

Cost is $40.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Civil War Day Camp

Youth ages 10-12 are invited to learn about the Civil War period in Middle Tennessee from local CMCSS teacher, Karel Lea Biggs during our Civil War Day Camp. Camp is from 8:00am to noon Monday-Friday, June 5th-9th at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street. Children ages 10-12 are invited to participate.

Cost is $60.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Summer Tumbling Day Camp

Campers, ages 6-16, can learn to roll, flip and turn with instructor Kellie Olson, from 9:00am-11:30am Monday-Thursday, June 12th-15th, July 10th-13th, or July 17th-20th at American Twisters Tumbling, 438 Kelly Lane.

Cost is $40.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Find out more about Clarksville’s summer camps by contacting Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931-645-7476.


