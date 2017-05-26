Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Summer Camps

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for summer with a full schedule of camps and programs for all ages.

Parents are reminded that registration numbers are limited for all camps, so register early.

Summer Youth Program

During the popular six-week program from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday- Friday, June 5th to July 14th, school gymnasiums are modified to a recreation center setting that provides daily table games, tournaments, arts and crafts, lunch, and other special activities free of charge. There are 15 Summer Youth Program sites in total.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Tennis Day Camp

Youth ages 6-16 can learn the basics of tennis with a six-week instruction camp at Swan Lake Sports Complex, 2002 Sanders Road, June 5th to July 13th.

Ages 6-8: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:00am-9:00am

Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:00am-9:00am Ages 9-10: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:00am-10:00am

Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:00am-10:00am Ages 11-12: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00am-9:30am

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00am-9:30am Ages 13-16: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30pm-11:00am

Cost is free. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Summer Playhouse

The Roxy Regional Theatre provides a fun six-week theatre workshop from 1:00pm-3:00pm Monday-Thursday, June 5th to July 13th at the Roxy Theatre. Boys and girls, ages 10-16, will love learning about the theatre, the fundamentals of acting, and participating in a special performance.

Cost is $40.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Civil War Day Camp

Youth ages 10-12 are invited to learn about the Civil War period in Middle Tennessee from local CMCSS teacher, Karel Lea Biggs during our Civil War Day Camp. Camp is from 8:00am to noon Monday-Friday, June 5th-9th at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street. Children ages 10-12 are invited to participate.

Cost is $60.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Summer Tumbling Day Camp

Campers, ages 6-16, can learn to roll, flip and turn with instructor Kellie Olson, from 9:00am-11:30am Monday-Thursday, June 12th-15th, July 10th-13th, or July 17th-20th at American Twisters Tumbling, 438 Kelly Lane.

Cost is $40.00. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://recpro.cityofclarksville.com/

Find out more about Clarksville’s summer camps by contacting Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931-645-7476.

Sections

Topics