Montgomery County Government Offices to close for Memorial Day
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th, 2017 in observance of Memorial Day.
Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled. Have a happy and safe holiday.
Offices will be open Tuesday, May 30th at normal hours.
