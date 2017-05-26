Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases update on Thomas Nelson’s whereabouts

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have information to believe Thomas Christopher Nelson is in Davidson County with Tabitha Love Kestner, 32, and Randell Lee Bowman, 34, to avoid detection by law enforcement in Montgomery County.

Kestner and Bowman are persons of interest in an active criminal investigation involving Nelson. In addition, Kestner has an active warrant out of Robertson County.

The three may be traveling in a maroon Ford Excursion with a possible temporary tag or a maroon or red 2003 Jeep Cherokee with a Tennessee license plate number Y2647W.

Anyone with information concerning his location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Bryan DeRose at 931.648.0611 extension 13425.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Sections

Topics