Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Thomas Nelson considered Armed and Dangerous

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Based on leads and interviews investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have reason to believe Thomas Christopher Nelson and Randell Lee Bowman are in possession of firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has contact with or knows the location of Nelson, Tabitha Love Kestner, or Bowman is asked to call 911 immediately.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Thomas Nelson in connection a stolen trailer and skid steer as well as damage to a daycare's building.

The maroon Ford Excursion has been located abandoned near Lafayette Road in Clarksville and has been seized by the MCSO.

Randell Bowman and Tabitha Kestner.

(L) Randell Bowman and (R) Tabitha Kestner.

