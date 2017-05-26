Nashville Sounds fall 8-3 to Omaha Storm Chasers at First Tennessee Park

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Omaha Storm Chasers used extra innings to beat the Nashville Sounds, 8-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 10,253 at First Tennessee Park Friday night.

The 11th inning win overshadowed a stellar performance by Storm Chasers pitcher Jake Junis. The right-hander shutout the Sounds (23-22) over seven innings and limited Nashville to two hits while racking up a season-high 12 strikeouts in the no-decision.

Junis’ outing went for naught when the Sounds rallied in the eighth and ninth innings. Trailing 3-0, Joey Wendle sparked the first rally with a leadoff double in the eighth. Two batters later, Jaff Decker singled to right field to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Matt Olson followed with a walk to load the bases for Matt Chapman who narrowly missed a game-winning grand slam with a deep fly out to center field. He settled for a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game.

With runners at the corners and one out, hit a bouncer to send to score Barreto with a fielder’s choice.

Sounds reliever Tucker Healy kept the game close. He tossed a scoreless inning in the ninth, and followed suit in the 10th.

Trouble started right away for Simon Castro in the 11th. Ryan O’Hearn laid down a bunt single against a defensive shift to give Omaha a base runner to start the frame. Pinch-runner Billy Burns swiped second base, and then scored when Cam Gallagher singled to left. Renato Nuñez’s throw was a perfect one-hop to catcher Ryan Lavarnway who dropped the ball when Burns ran into him.

Wendle committed a fielding error, Castro hit a batter, and Raul Mondesi cleared the bases with a triple to the gap in right-center to make it 7-3. Castro issued a wild pitch to allow Mondesi to trot home with the final run of the night.

The Sounds welcome the Colorado Spring Sky Sox for a five-game series set to begin Saturday night. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (2-2, 3.59) starts for Nashville against right-hander Hiram Burgos (2-3, 5.94) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

