Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs Tennessee Strong Act

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee STRONG (Support, Training and Renewing Opportunity for National Guard) Act at the Tennessee Department of Military in Nashville. Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins (R-Morristown), Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) and Major General Max Haston, Tennessee’s Adjutant General.

The Tennessee STRONG Act is the governor’s legislation that provides tuition free educational opportunities for eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard and supports the Drive to 55 goal to increase the number of Tennesseans with a degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025.

The Senate passed HB 530/SB 1216 31-0 on April 3rd, and the House of Representatives passed the legislation 97-0 on April 10th.

The Tennessee STRONG Act creates a four-year pilot program for members of the Tennessee National Guard. Eligible members will qualify for tuition reimbursement toward a first time bachelor’s degree. The legislation is part of Haslam’s NextTennessee legislative plan aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans.

