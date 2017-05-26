Trio of field standouts represent APSU at NCAA East Preliminary

APSU Sports Information

Lexington, KY – Austin Peay State University track and field sent three of the best student-athletes the program has ever produced to Thursday’s NCAA East Preliminary at the UK Track and Field Complex, and all three proved themselves worthy of their spots in the field.

The Delaware, Ohio native cleared each of the first two heights on her second attempt but could not eclipse 4.10m (13-5.25); she finished tied for 25th with Tulane’s Rebekah Markel and Kent State’s Maria Horrigan at 3.95m (12-11.50).

In the long jump, senior Kaylnn Pitts fouled on her first and third attempt but made the one in the middle count, leaping 5.91m (19-4.75) to finish 36th overall. It marked the fourth time during the 2017 outdoor season and the fifth time as a senior Pitts has flown past 19 feet after doing so just four times total during the first three years of her Austin Peay career.

Chancis Jones‘ season also came to an end in the long jump with a 5.49m (18-00.25) mark, which she hit on her second attempt; she finished 47th overall in her second regional long jump appearance.

Pitts will get another crack at qualifying for Oregon in Saturday’s triple jump, slated for a 5:00pm CT start as the last field event at the Preliminary.

