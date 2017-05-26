TWRA says Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Traditional Start to Tennessee’s Summer Boating Season

Nashville, TN – Memorial Day holiday weekend is regarded as the unofficial start to the summer boating season and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

Annually, the Memorial Day weekend is one of the year’s busiest boating weekends. Last year, there were not any boating-related fatalities over the holiday weekend for the second consecutive year. There were six reported accidents, four of which resulted in injuries.

Along with the use of life jackets, TWRA wants to stress the responsible use of alcohol while boating.

It is important to consider the effects of drinking and driving whether on water or land.

In a boat on the water, the effects of alcohol increase because of external stressors such as engine vibration, wave motion and glare from the sun. Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal in Tennessee.

Across the state over the 2016 Memorial Day weekend, TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers issued 447 citations and 410 warnings. Among the citations, 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests were made. Officers inspected 9,065 boats during the weekend.

For many residents, the Memorial Day weekend will be the first time to have the boat on the water this year. TWRA officials say taking a few minutes to check some of the boat components may be the key to having a nice, safe outing. Performing a simple maintenance check before getting on the water may prevent problems. Check hoses to make sure they are in good shape. Make sure the lights work and carry extra fuses and bulbs.

In addition, TWRA urges all boaters to remember the basics:

Have a wearable life jacket for every person onboard

If your boat is 16 feet or longer, there must be a Type IV throwable device onboard

Have onboard a fire extinguisher if you have enclosed fuel compartments or cabins

Anyone under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket at all times while the boat is underway – drifting is considered underway

Any boat operator born after January 1st, 1989 must have onboard the TWRA-issued wallet Boating Safety Education Certificate

Keep alcohol to a minimum–choose a designated boat operator

Make sure there is a current boat registration

Boat Operation Basics:

Keep a proper lookout at all times

Maintain a safe speed

Cut the engine while boarding from the water or entering the water from the boat

Be aware of the carbon monoxide hazards that exist and keep fresh air flowing

”No Wake” means idle speed

Take a boating safety course – log onto www.tnwildlife.org for information.

