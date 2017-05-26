Visit Clarksville, Chamber of Commerce add ‘Notable Clarksvillians’ Section to websites

Clarksville, TN – Whether you’ve lived in the Clarksville area for most of your life, or you relatively new to the area, you might be surprised to learn about some of the more famous Americans who have connections to the community.

With a list totaling almost 70 individuals, Visit Clarksville officials decided to add a new section to their website that would showcase some of the area’s most accomplished residents.

“We redesigned our website a couple of years ago, and it was a huge project,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “Even then, we knew the site would always evolve and that there would be content and features we would continue to add over time. Thanks to help with funding from the Economic Development Council’s Aspire Clarksville, ‘Notable Clarksvillians’ is the first of these new features.”

The new section includes brief biographies of the individuals, focusing on their connection to Clarksville. Individuals organized and searchable by name or category, including Athletics, Business, Celebrity, Government, Literature & Journalism, Medicine & Science and Performing & Visual Arts.

“We will continue to add content to the new section for several months, thanks to a very successful internship program with Austin Peay,” said EDC Marketing & Communications Director Michelle Dickerson. “We were anxious to make the project available to the public as soon as possible. So rather than waiting until it’s complete, we’re launching it with one or two profiles in each category. We hope to have most or all of the profiles written and published by the end of the year.”

The site is accessible directly at www.visitclarksvilletn.com/notable-clarksvillians, and it is also linked from the About section of the VisitClarksvilleTN.com site and the Community section of the Chamber of Commerce site, www.clarksvillechamber.com

