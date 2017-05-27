AAA reports OPEC Meeting Disappoints, Gas Price Surge Avoided

Knoxville, TN – Motorists will not have to worry about surging gas prices this holiday weekend after all. Thursday’s OPEC meeting had the potential to cause a stir in the stock market. What actually happened was quite the opposite.

A collection of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries met on Thursday to re-evaluate their existing agreement that calls for a reduction of 1.8 million barrels of crude output per day. This agreement – implemented in November – was an attempt to reduce global crude oversupply and drive up oil prices to $60.00 per barrel.

This higher price attracted other oil producers – who were not part of the pact – to cash-in. EIA data showed increased oil production from the U.S., Libya, and Nigeria; which countered OPEC’s efforts, pushing oil prices back below $50.00 in March.

Oil prices climbed above $51.00 this week, as expectations grew that OPEC would not only extend the production cut to nine months instead of six, but also implement deeper cuts. On Thursday, OPEC agreed to extend the output cut another nine months, but at the same level. As a result, oil prices dropped nearly $3.00, settling at $48.90 per barrel.

“The expectation of a 9-month extension was already baked into the price of crude oil, so when no additional cuts were passed, the market lost excitement and oil dropped,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This is good news for motorists, because it makes gas prices a little more predictable for Memorial Day weekend. Retail prices should hold steady, with the possibility for minor fluctuations of only a few pennies at the pump.”

Thursday’s average price for a gallon of gasoline in Tennessee was $2.11 – 5 cents less than last year’s holiday, and 37 cents less than Memorial Day 2015.

Click here for today’s gas price averages

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

Sections

Topics