Kids Bowl Free at Fort Campbell’s Hooper Bowling Center this Summer

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell’s Hooper Bowling Center is participating in the 2017 Kids Bowl Free program. Kids Bowl Free is for youth age 14 and under and participants must register with kidsbowlfree.com to qualify.

Each registered child will get 2 free games per day, Monday through Friday (Must pay $2.00 for shoes). Parents and youth age 15 and older can register on www.kidsbowlfree.com and get the Family pass for $46.95.

Older kids and parents who do not register will pay full price for games and shoes.

Kids Bowl Free is valid Monday and Tuesday from 10:00am to 6:00pm; Wednesday through Friday from 10:00am to 9:00pm. Not valid on 4th of July, Saturdays or Sundays.

Program begins Monday, May 29th (Hooper opens at noon) and runs through Friday, August 18th, 2017.

Hooper Bowling Center is located at 5380 Tennessee Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please visit www.kidsbowlfree.com, visit Hooper Bowling Center or call 270.798.5887.

Sections

Topics